Apple Original Films is set to scoop the worldwide rights to Argylle, the latest film from Matthew Vaughn. Deadline reported that the entire package is set to go for US$200m.

Apple Picking-up ‘Argylle’ From Matthew Vaughn

Argylle boasts a star-studded cast containing Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. Singer Dua Lipa is set to provide both the title, score, and appear in the movie too.

Mr. Vaughn (pictured above, with Claudia Schiffer,) said:

I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience.

The film is based on a forthcoming spy novel by Ellie Conway, and the hope is it will become part of a franchise. It was not known at the time of this writing whether Argylle will appear both in theaters and on Apple TV+ and when the release will take place.

Mr. Vaughn is already working with Apple on Tetris: The Movie.

‘Little Voice’ Not Returning For Second Season

One thing almost certainly not heading to Apple TV+ is the second season of Little Voice. The show about a teen musician is set to be canceled after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

[Image credit: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com]