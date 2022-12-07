Apple Delivers New Wave of OS Release Candidates

Apple has new Release Candidate OS developer betas now available for those that like to live on the edge, including betas for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2.

The Release Candidates are a way for developers to test out the upcoming releases that Apple offers.

New Wave of Apple Release Candidate Betas Arriving to Developers

With a new wave of Release Candidates arriving for developers, it seems there’s something for everyone within these releases. Alongside iOS and iPadOS getting an update, tvOS and watchOS are also seeing new developer betas.

Spotted by AppleInsider, the largest attraction for the recent wave of betas involves the new app Freeform. Available within iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Freeform is a productivity app capable of crossing platforms. The app allows users to collaborate together on a project, providing a single space that allows for additional files and multiple-user editing.

Alongside the new productivity app, the new wave of Release Candidates also support an improvement to certain security features, including iMessage, Security Keys, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and more. One major feature of the new Advanced Data Protection is that it offers the enabling of end-to-end encryption for Notes, iCloud backups and more.

Interestingly, AirDrop is also receiving a 10-minute time limit when users select “Everyone”. A means to potentially reduce the amount of unsolicited photos a user receives, the time limit will hopefully prevent strangers from AirDropping photos that are not wanted.

Even More New Features Coming to Apple OS

Additionally, the new Release Candidates also bring the new Apple Music Sing feature for those that subscribe to the company’s streaming service. Furthermore, the new betas also provide more Lock Screen options, including allowing users to hide their wallpaper or notifications when their Always-On Display is enabled on their iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For iPadOS, it has the same features as the new iOS 16.2, while also bringing external display support for Stage Manager. iPads that have the M1 or M2 chip may now use this feature.

For iOS 16.2, here are the full release notes:

Freeform arrives to Apple OS Release Candidates

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 – including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos – protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen

New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data

Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center

*SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV

Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes for Apple OS Release Candidates:

Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

The new updates will likely arrive to the general public next week, with a Monday, Dec. 12 release date likely.

While we here at TMO don’t recommend installing the Release Candidates unless you know what you are doing, Apple also reminds users that they should make a back-up of their device, and users should not install the betas on primary devices.

Are you looking forward to iOS 16.2? Let us know in the comments.