New Apple Campus, Dubbed Apple Park, Opens in April

Apple Park, the official name for Apple’s new spaceship campus, is set to open for employees in April. The campus will hold 12,000 employees, and the on-location theater has been named the Steve Jobs Theater.

It’ll take about six months to move in the facility’s 12,000 employees and construction will continue on campus buildings and landscaping during the transition. The buildings and surrounding land covers 175 acres in down town San Jose, California.

Apple Park includes the 1,000 seat Steve Jobs theater, research and development facilities, an employee fitness center, a visitor center and public café, and an Apple Store.

The ring-shaped main building is topped with solar panels generating 17 megawatts and is one of the largest on-site solar power installations in the world. Apple CEO Tim Cook said,

The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.

The facility earned the nickname “spaceship campus” thanks to the main building’s ring shape and glass exterior. It’s been the focus of countless drone flyovers during construction. It also shows Apple’s incredible attention to design details.

Construction on Apple Park began in 2013 and move in was originally slated for late 2016. Considering the complexity of the project, making the move in April 2017 is still pretty close to that original date.

This years Worldwide Developer Conference is scheduled for early June, only a couple months after Apple starts moving in to its new campus. Since this year’s WWDC is in San Jose, it’s a safe bet plenty of developers will make the trek over to Apple Park—and if we’re lucky Apple will offer tours.