Foxconn is set to partner with Lordstown Motors, Bloomberg News reported. A key Apple partner, it further establishes the Tawainese firm in the car manufacturing space.

Will Foxconn Build the Apple Car?

Foxconn will take ownership of Lordstown’s factory in Ohio and assemble the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck there. It already works with another vehicle-maker, Fisker.

Of course, it is also a key partner to Apple. Taking over such a plant certainly raises some eyebrows, given we know an Apple Car is very much of interest in Cupertino. Foxconn is very much one of the firms in contention to manufacture an electric vehicle for Apple, and there can be little doubt having a space in the U.S. to do so will help their bid to do so.

[Apple Car Project Chief Heads to Ford]

This is the second time in recent years the site has changed hands. It was previously owned by General Motors.