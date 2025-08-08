Apple Partners with Samsung to Launch New US Based Chip Technology

Apple has partnered with Samsung to develop a chipmaking technology that, according to the company, no one has used before anywhere in the world. The collaboration falls under Apple’s $100 billion American Manufacturing Program and focuses on Samsung’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Austin, Texas.

A First-of-Its-Kind Chip Technology

In a press release issued today, Apple said the Austin facility will produce chips designed to improve power efficiency and performance in Apple products, including iPhones sold globally. The company didn’t specify what this new chipmaking technology involves or what types of chips will be produced but framed the move as a major domestic manufacturing milestone.

Apple stated:

“Apple is also working with Samsung at its fab in Austin, Texas, to launch an innovative new technology for making chips, which has never been used before anywhere in the world. By bringing this technology to the U.S. first, this facility will supply chips that optimize power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone devices shipped all over the world.”

While the language is vague, it underscores Apple’s push to localize more of its supply chain within the United States. The company’s decision to pilot this technology with Samsung, rather than longtime partners like TSMC or Intel, marks a notable shift.

Speculation and Strategic Shifts

There is industry speculation that Samsung could also be supplying Apple with next-generation ISOCELL camera sensors from the same facility. These sensors, while not typically associated with boosting power or performance, could still fall under the broader umbrella of component upgrades aimed at improving device efficiency.

The language used in Apple’s statement, notably the phrase “optimize power and performance,” suggests intentional vagueness. Some analysts believe this wording is meant to align with political narratives around reshoring high-tech manufacturing, especially with Apple’s announcement timed alongside a major U.S. industrial policy push.

Apple’s choice to work with Samsung rather than TSMC is notable given the latter’s dominant role in Apple’s current chip production. TSMC recently announced plans to invest $165 billion in its U.S. operations, including the construction of three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and a research and development center. That scale of investment underscores the competitive landscape Apple is navigating as it diversifies its chipmaking partnerships.

Intel, another major player in U.S. chip manufacturing, has also been lobbying for foundry business from Apple and federal support. Yet, Apple’s move to partner with Samsung shows the company is looking beyond familiar players to accelerate domestic innovation.

What This Means for Apple and U.S. Manufacturing

Apple’s collaboration with Samsung on a never-before-used chipmaking process signals more than a supply chain shift. It’s a calculated bet on innovation rooted in U.S. soil. With geopolitical tensions reshaping global tech production, and Washington pressing for more advanced manufacturing at home, this partnership checks both strategic and political boxes.

The bigger picture is clear: Apple wants tighter control over the future of its chip design and production. Whether this unnamed technology delivers on the promise remains to be seen, but the company is clearly laying the groundwork for a new phase in how and where its hardware is built.