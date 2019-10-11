Apple’s Market Value Just Passed One Trillion

Not only was Apple the first company to reach a market value of one trillion dollars, the company recently passed that milestone (via Business Insider).

>$1T

Apple’s stock is trading high over 2% today which made the company surpass US$1 trillion. Some take this as an encouraging sign that Apple hasn’t been affected much by the U.S.-China trade war. Wall Street has issued price upgrades for Apple in the past few weeks.

We’ve also seen strong demand for the iPhone 11 with Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writing in a note to clients:

Despite all the perceived black clouds from being the poster child of the current US/China trade tensions, Apple is seeing a very strong iPhone 11 demand trajectory.

Apple shares are currently trading over US$234, which is a new record for the company.

Further Reading:

[Amazon Music Now Featured on Apple TV]

[Alfonso Cuarón Makes Multi-Year Deal With Apple]