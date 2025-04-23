Apple Patent Confirms Flexible iPhone With All Screen

Apple appears to be actively developing a next-generation iPhone concept featuring a flexible display that wraps around the entire device. The company recently secured another patent for what it describes as an “electronic device with wrap-around display,” reinforcing long-running speculation about this future design direction.

A Screen That Covers Every Side

The patent outlines a touch-sensitive screen that curves around the sides and back of the device, allowing content to be displayed on any surface. This approach aims to make better use of physical space, particularly on smaller devices where every inch of surface area matters.

The design incorporates a flexible display housed within a transparent casing, offering a dynamic interface that can adapt based on user interaction or device orientation. This could enable customizable controls, interactive notifications, or extended display areas that move fluidly across the device’s body.

Patent History and Development

According to the patent, the current design also explores manufacturing techniques that would support this type of structure. Rather than a single continuous screen, it may involve display segments that shift or reconfigure based on how the device is held or used.

Apple has filed variations of this concept multiple times — with the earliest wraparound-related filing dating back to 2013. This latest version, granted after its original 2019 application, suggests continued internal interest and iterative development.

Serious Interest, But No Confirmed Plans

While a granted patent doesn’t guarantee a product launch, the frequency and consistency of these filings suggest the company sees potential in the idea. The most recent version adds a layer of flexibility not seen in earlier iterations, possibly hinting at future foldable or adaptive designs.

As reported by AppleInsider, this is part of Apple’s broader trend of exploring advanced form factors that challenge the standard smartphone layout. If realized, the wraparound iPhone could significantly change how users interact with their devices.

Apple hasn’t confirmed plans to release such a product, but the ongoing investment in this concept indicates it’s more than just a theoretical exercise.