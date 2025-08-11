Apple Patent Points to Six-Sided Glass iPhone Design

Apple’s long-term hardware ambition for the iPhone is edging closer to reality. A newly published patent filing details a six-sided glass enclosure that would give the device the appearance of a single slab of glass. The concept echoes former design chief Jony Ive’s vision of an iPhone with no visible seams, bezels, or distinct front and back, only a continuous glass body.

Six-Sided Glass Enclosure

The patent, filed by Apple Inc., describes an electronic device made from multiple glass members attached in a way that appears visually and physically seamless. Each of the six sides would display content and respond to touch, with openings only for functional elements such as microphones and speakers. The design allows the display to curve around edges, with different glass thicknesses in specific regions to accommodate force sensing and other input methods.

Apple notes that the device’s enclosure could be constructed from separate glass panels bonded with precision techniques, yet still give the illusion of a monolithic form. This approach would push the iPhone’s design beyond current models that still retain thin bezels and clear front-back orientation.

Path Toward a “Single Slab of Glass”

iPhone All-Glass Design | Image Courtesy: freepatentsonline.com

The filing builds on Apple’s earlier work, such as the iPhone X launch in 2017, which marked a major reduction in bezels. While companies like Samsung have implemented curved edge displays, Apple’s patent envisions active display and touch capability across all major and peripheral surfaces.

According to the document (US Patent Application 20250251816), the design accommodates a flexible display assembly positioned adjacent to multiple enclosure walls, enabling graphical outputs and touch detection on every visible side. The patent also outlines speaker and microphone placement to preserve functionality without compromising the seamless glass aesthetic.

Apple is unlikely to bring a fully functional all-glass iPhone to market in the immediate future, but the concept aligns with persistent reports of the company’s pursuit of Ive’s “single slab” design philosophy. For now, the slimmest iteration of the device, expected to be the iPhone 17 Air, may offer the closest glimpse yet of this long-term goal.