Apple Patent Hints at a New Reading Assistant to Boost Language Skills

According to the latest patent (US12100310), Apple is working on a new reading assistant designed to enhance how users interact with written content. This assistant will analyze a reader’s proficiency level, such as their age and native language, and make real-time adjustments to optimize the reading experience.

One of the standout features is the ability to use voice input from users to tailor the content. For instance, if your English proficiency is lower, the assistant will automatically simplify complex words. So, instead of “sorrowful,” it might display “sad.”

On top of that, the assistant will also prompt users to input their proficiency level, then assess pronunciation and provide instant feedback. Users will be able to track their progress with a score that reflects how well they are pronouncing words.

Additionally, the assistant will include a visual aid system. For example, if a reader highlights a word like “boot,” a relevant image of a boot will be displayed.

The existing reading tools are already helpful. Your iPhone or iPad can read text and define words across all the compatible apps (Notes, Mail, Books, etc.). However, introducing these new capabilities will bring the reading experience on Apple devices to another level.

Not only will reading be more convenient for non-native English speakers and users with special needs, but it will also help users improve their language and pronunciation skills through the provided feedback.

It’s fair to assume AI will power the reading assistant and analyze the user’s voice input to adjust text accordingly. We already know about the writing tools that are coming with Apple Intelligence, so having reading tools on top of that only comes naturally.