Apple Patents Vision Pro for Real-Time Avatar Animation via RF Sensing

Apple’s Vision Pro made headlines in early 2024 when Brian Tong shared a FaceTime demo showing a realistic digital avatar mimicking facial expressions with surprising accuracy. A newly surfaced international patent application now reveals the technical foundation behind that realism.

The patent, titled Expression Estimation for Headsets using Low-Profile Antenna and Impedance Characteristic Sensing, outlines how Apple uses antenna-based RF sensing to map subtle face and hand movements. These signals are picked up without physical contact and interpreted to reproduce mouth, jaw, cheek, and even tongue positions in 3D.

According to the patent, antennas are embedded into the bottom portion of the Vision Pro headset. These antennas detect shifts in self-resonance frequencies caused by the user’s facial or hand movements. The system then translates these signals into high-resolution facial data that can animate a virtual persona in real-time—whether photorealistic or stylized.

The RF system can even capture expressions when hands obscure the face, such as during speech or gestures. A cross-polarized antenna layout helps reduce noise from environmental interference and improves resolution of mouth and finger movements.

How Vision Pro Captures Real Expressions

Apple’s method doesn’t rely heavily on frame rates but instead uses precise frequency sweeps to capture key movements. In one example, the system samples 31 points and generates 124 data values at 8.5 frames per second. That’s enough to animate a closed-mouth position or a smiling gesture with visible teeth.

The antennas used are low-profile slot antennas, sometimes folded or layered to fit within the headset’s compact design. Their placement and polarization help minimize interference from face coverings like beards or masks. They also support integration with ML models and rule-based algorithms to adjust for head tilts or gestures.

This patent adds to Apple’s push for realism in virtual communication. While avatars have long existed, capturing expressive nuance without bulky sensors or visible cameras is what sets Vision Pro apart.

As reported in Apple’s international patent filing 2025072268, inventors Istvan Szini, Brian Tsang, and Daehwa Kim are credited with this development. Their combined expertise in antenna design, wearables, and machine learning form the backbone of this new interface layer.

The patent signals a broader shift toward more immersive and human communication in XR spaces. Apple isn’t just mapping faces—it’s redefining how we show up in virtual rooms.