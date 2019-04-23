Apple Pay Austria Possibly Launching Tomorrow

Rumor has it that Apple Pay Austria is supposed to launch tomorrow, although we’re not sure which banks will support it at launch (via DerStandard).

Apple Pay Austria

Translated quote:

As a partner Apple could win the Erste Bank and Sparkasse and the online bank N26…The question is whether Apple launches its service far too late in Austria. Many banks have already equipped their cards with the NFC function years ago, so fast payments are already possible in this way.

