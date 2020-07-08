Apple Pay Available to Heritage Bank Customers

Australia’s Heritage Bank rolled out Apple Pay on Tuesday. It comes as more and more institutions look to facilitate contact payments to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Apple Pay for Heritage Bank Customers in Australia

Heritage Bank is Australia’s largest customer-owned bank. As well as in-store purchases, customers will, of course, be able to use the service to make secure purchases via iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The bank’s CEO Peter Lock said:

We are thrilled to announce that Heritage customers can now use Apple Pay to make fast and secure payments. With impacts of COVID-19 changing everyday life, it’s more important than ever we support our customers to make contactless digital payments simply and safely. We are continuing to listen, learn and innovate and are absolutely thrilled to build on our goal of supporting our customers with great payment experiences through Apple Pay.

