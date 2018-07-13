Apple Highlights Apple Pay Cash in Three New Ads

Apple has three new short ads showing off Apple Pay Cash. They’re all 15 seconds long and highlight different scenarios where using the feature could be handy.

Apple Pay Cash is the electronic payment system introduced in Apple’s Messages app last year in iOS 11.2. The service links to your bank debit card to cover charges that exceed whatever is in your Apple Pay Cash account. During beta testing you could link a credit card, too, but that doesn’t seem to be possible in the public release.