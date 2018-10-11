Get Apple Pay Cashback with Discover Debit

You can now get some Apple Pay cashback with Discover’s Cashback Debit cards. Cardholders will receive a 1% cashback on up to US$3,000 in qualifying purchases when you pay with Apple.

Apple Pay Cashback

Discover cards have worked with Apple Pay since 2015. Last year support for redeeming cashback bonuses was added. And now you can use Cashback debit cards. To use a card with Apple Pay, open the Wallet app and tap the plus sign in the upper-right corner. Position the card within the frame on screen or enter the card details manually.