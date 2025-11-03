Apple Pay Express Mode Arrives on Edinburgh Trams and Buses

Edinburgh riders can now tap in and out on trams and Lothian buses with Apple Pay’s Express Mode. You pay by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch to the reader. No unlock, No Face ID and No passcode. A checkmark confirms payment and you go.

Lothian says (via macrumors) the feature also works when your iPhone enters power reserve on compatible models, so you can still tap for several hours after your battery dies. The process is the same on buses and trams. Hold the device to the reader and wait for the on-screen confirmation.

Set it up in Apple Wallet. Pick a card for “Express Travel” and it becomes your default for transit. You can change it anytime in Settings. Apple notes Express Mode is only for public transport, not for shops or other payments.

The rollout went live in recent weeks and follows Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, which enabled Express Mode across buses and trams in August. That launch marked the first integrated UK rollout outside London.

How Edinburgh’s tap on, tap off works

Edinburgh Trams asks riders to tap a platform validator before boarding and tap again at the destination to complete the journey. With Express Mode turned on, you do not need to wake or unlock your device at either end.

Check your card compatibility before you ride. Lothian accepts Visa and Mastercard, including cards added to Apple Pay. It does not accept American Express contactless for bus travel.

Apple advises keeping physical cards separate from your device when using Express Mode to avoid accidental charges. The company also lists other cities where Express Mode works, including London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sydney. Edinburgh now joins that list.

Bottom line: turn on Express Mode in Wallet, choose your card, and tap on and off. You move faster through stations, and your phone stays locked in your pocket.