Apple Pay in Germany, CVS, 7-11 Coming This Fall

During yesterday’s earnings call Tim Cook announced that Apple Pay in Germany, CVS, and 7-11 will be coming this fall. At this time the exact date isn’t known.

Apple Pay in Germany

Apple Pay has been rolling out in countries as fast as banks will allow. The same goes for retailers in the U.S., and now CVS and 7-11 will join the ranks. At first, CVS removed support for mobile payments in favor of the CurrentC service.

However, CurrentC—a collaboration of several retailers—failed, and services like Apple Pay and Google Wallet Android Pay Google Pay won out. Apple has a web page where you can see the full list of retail stores and charities and support Apple Pay.

