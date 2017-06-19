Apple Pay “Lose your wallet” Discounts Coming to San Francisco Stores this Weekend

Apple teamed up with San Francisco businesses for an Apple Pay promotion with special discounts at participating shops and restaurants. The “Lose your wallet” promotion runs from June 23rd through June 25th in the Hayes Valley and Marina districts.

36 businesses are participating and offering discounts between 10% and 25% for Apple Pay purchases. Caviar is taking US$5 off orders, Square has special offers at its pop-up locations in both districts, and Spot Hero is offer a 50% discount for parking in the city.

Apple Pay is Apple’s mobile payment platform that lets users pay for goods and services with their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The service links to your credit card, but doesn’t hand off your card number or personal information during transactions.

The service was introduced in the United States in 2014 and has grown to include support from a long list of banks in countries around the world. That doesn’t, however, mean everyone with a compatible device is using the feature so Apple is using promotions like “Lose your wallet” to drive up awareness.

You can check out the full list of participating businesses at Apple’s “Lose your wallet” website.