Apple Pay Summertime Discount Promo Includes Fandango, Grubhub, More

Apple has a new summertime Apple Pay promotion that’ll save you money when you buy movie tickets through Fandango, food through Grubhub, and more. The promotion runs from July 19th through August 1st.

Companies participating in the promotion include:

Fandango $5 off 2 or more movie tickets

Groupon 20% off (up to $40) on local deals in the Groupon app

Grubhub $10 off your first order of $15 or more

Hotels.com 10% off bookings using the Hotels.com app

Houzz Free shipping on top lighting, rugs, furniture, and more

Rue La La $10 credit towards your next purchase

Seamless $10 off first order of $15 or more

StubHub $10 off purchases of $100 or more in the StubHub app

Apple Pay lets you pay with your credit card through your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac without actually using the card. It’s more secure, too, because your card number and personal information aren’t shared during transactions.