Apple Pay can help you enjoy national parks in the United States. Apple shared a blog post saying how the company will donate money to the National Park Foundation.

National Parks

From August 24 to August 31, Apple will donate US$1 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay at any Apple Store, on Apple.com or through the Apple Store app in the U.S.

America’s national parks are treasures everyone should experience, and we’re proud to support them again this month by donating a dollar for every purchase made with Apple Pay at one of our stores. These awe-inspiring places are our national inheritance, and Apple is doing our part to pass them on to future generations — just as extraordinary, beautiful and wild as we found them.

Proceeds will support the National Park Foundation’s mission to protect national parks through projects like habitat restoration and historic preservation and engage the next generation of park stewards through programs like Open OutDoors for Kids.

