Apple Plans Cheaper MacBook with iPhone Chip, Set for 2026 Launch

Apple is preparing to launch a new entry-level MacBook powered by its A18 Pro chip, marking a significant shift in strategy as it looks to reach a lower price point than the $999 MacBook Air. The device, expected to enter mass production in late 2025 or early 2026, will feature a 13-inch display and may come in colorful casing options, including silver, pink, and yellow.

This new MacBook will run on the same chip used in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series, replacing the M-series processors currently used in all Apple Silicon Macs. The move suggests Apple wants to target a wider consumer base by cutting costs while retaining performance that satisfies the average user. On Geekbench, the A18 Pro chip’s single-core score is roughly 3500, slightly behind the M4. Its multicore performance, around 8780, is comparable to the original M1 chip, which still delivers solid performance for most users.

Performance vs Price: Apple Enters New Territory

Apple’s approach indicates a focus on volume sales. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company plans to produce 5 to 7 million units of this new MacBook model in 2026. That would account for a significant portion of Apple’s projected 25 million total MacBook shipments that year, up from an estimated 20 million in 2025.

If the pricing is aggressive enough, this MacBook could reset the baseline for Apple laptops and open the brand to a broader market. However, Apple has never released a laptop priced below $999, and the exact pricing for this model remains unclear.

Everwin Precision Set to Benefit

Kuo also notes that Everwin Precision will play a key role in the manufacturing of this new MacBook. The company is currently a supplier for MacBook Pro casings and is expected to expand to MacBook Air in 2026. With the new low-cost MacBook and Apple’s 2027 smart glasses in the pipeline, Everwin stands to see a significant revenue boost. Revenue is projected to grow 15 to 20 percent year-over-year in 2026, with profits rising 30 to 40 percent.

The smart glasses, set for 2027, will feature no display but will offer audio playback, camera functionality, video recording, and AI-powered environmental sensing. Everwin will also produce their frames and temples using 3D printing technology.

These developments were reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X, formerly Twitter. His post outlines Apple’s production timelines, shipment targets, product specifications, and Everwin’s role in the supply chain.

While details on pricing remain limited, the cheaper MacBook signals Apple’s intention to broaden its Mac lineup and recapture shipment peaks from the COVID-19 era. The success of this model will hinge on how well Apple balances cost, performance, and user expectations.