Apple Plans iPad-Like Smart Home Hub for 2025 Release

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new display device next year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this product will run on a new operating system dubbed homeOS, based on the Apple TV’s tvOS.

The rumored smart display is expected to support a range of Apple apps, including Calendar, Notes, and Home. Gurman reports that Apple has tested prototypes featuring magnets for wall mounting, which means it would have adaptable placement options for users. The device will also support Apple Intelligence, a feature currently absent from HomePods.

While speculation about such a device has been circulating for some time, recent rumors have provided more concrete details. One report suggests the device, called “HomeAccessory,” may be square-shaped and controllable through hand gestures.

This new smart display appears to be a more practical approach compared to earlier concepts, such as a display attached to a robotic arm.

The development of this smart display goes well with Apple’s renewed focus on the smart home sector. Apple wants to do better against competitors like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. To do this, they are making a gadget that works like a smart speaker but also has a screen.

