Apple Plans Major Updates to Celebrate 20 Years of the iPhone in 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing big changes for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. Sources say the company is likely to bring a foldable iPhone, which has been discussed for years. This device is said to have a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, and may use materials like liquid metal hinges to make it durable and slim.

Another probable update includes a bold redesign of the iPhone Pro model, focusing heavily on glass to achieve a sleek look resembling “a single sheet of glass.” This design idea reflects Apple’s history of pushing aesthetic boundaries, though some concerns about durability remain.

The foldable iPhone is likely to cost between $2,000 and $2,500, placing it in the premium category alongside other foldable devices. Apple seems to be focusing on high-end materials and new technology to appeal to its top-tier users.

Apple has celebrated milestones in the past with special products, such as the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh in 1997 and the iPhone X for its 10th anniversary. These launches often brought bold designs and features that influenced industry trends.

Though details are still unclear, Apple appears ready to give innovative designs and technology that could redefine its flagship product lineup once again.

More here.