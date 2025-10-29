Apple plans OLED screens for iPad mini, iPad Air, and MacBook lineup

Apple plans to move more of its lineup to OLED. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reports that Apple is testing OLED screens for the iPad mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Air, expanding the technology beyond the iPad Pro.

The report adds an extra detail for the smallest tablet. Apple is exploring improved water resistance for the next iPad mini alongside the display change.

iPad mini first, then iPad Air

Apple targets the iPad mini for an OLED upgrade as soon as 2026. That timing aligns with Apple’s broader plan to make OLED standard across more iPads.

The iPad Air will not switch in spring 2026. Apple will keep LCD for that model next year, with OLED now expected later, likely 2027 or after.

iPad lineup strategy

Apple already sells the iPad Pro with OLED. The long-term goal is clear: ship iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini all with OLED, while leaving the entry-level iPad on LCD for cost reasons.

OLED brings higher contrast, deeper blacks, and better perceived motion handling than typical LCDs. Apple appears set to make those benefits more accessible across price tiers over time.

MacBook roadmap

Gurman reports that MacBook Pro is slated to adopt OLED with its next major update, which could arrive in 2026. After that, Apple will bring OLED to the MacBook Air, but that work is still early.

Do not expect an OLED MacBook Air soon. The model planned for spring 2026 will stick with LCD, and the first OLED MacBook Air is not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

If you want OLED on a smaller iPad, the iPad mini looks next in line. If you want OLED on a midrange iPad, plan for a longer wait. If you want OLED on a Mac notebook, MacBook Pro should lead, with MacBook Air following later. All these timelines come from Gurman’s reporting and reflect Apple’s current testing, not public launch commitments.