Apple Plans to Add Cameras to Future Apple Watch Models

Apple is working on new versions of the Apple Watch that will have cameras, according to recent reports. This plan is part of Apple’s vision for AI wearables that can see the outside world and use AI to give relevant information.

The company is considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models. For the Series version, the current idea is to put the camera inside the display, like the front-facing lens on the iPhone. The Ultra will take a different approach, with the camera lens sitting on the side of the watch near the crown and button.

Apple is probably considering this approach because the thicker Ultra has more room to work with. It would mean that an Ultra wearer could easily point their wrist at something to scan an object. A Series watch user, meanwhile, would have to flip over their wrist to use the camera effectively.

These models are likely still quite a few generations away from hitting the market, but they are on Apple’s road map. The addition of cameras to the Apple Watch goes well with Apple’s more AI strategy, which includes plans for AirPods with cameras and the recently released Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

By adding cameras and AI capabilities to the Apple Watch, Apple hopes to make it more of an AI wearable, expanding its functionality beyond current features. This could have a big impact on the smartwatch industry and set new standards for wearable technology.

An important point to remember is that these plans are still in the early stages, and the final products may differ from current descriptions.

