Apple Plans to Integrate Custom Modems (C chipset) into Main (A chipset) by 2028

Apple plans to add future modems to the main chipset of its devices, according to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter. This change means that in the future, there won’t be both an A18 chipset alongside a separate C1 modem; instead, they’ll all be one. This development will take a few years to implement.

The announcement of the new iPhone 16e included Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, the C1. This is part of a larger plan to eventually replace Qualcomm modems in the iPhone. The C1 modem is currently only available in the iPhone 16e and likely won’t be in the whole iPhone lineup.

Gurman outlines that we’ll see the C2 modem next year in “higher-end iPhones,” and then the following C3 will ideally perform better than Qualcomm modems. Right now, the C1 is still a step back in some areas, although its power efficiency has enabled the new iPhone 16e to have the best battery life in a 6.1-inch iPhone.

After they surpass Qualcomm, Apple hopes to add their modems inside the main chipset of the device. According to Gurman, this is better for cost and efficiency. However, this development will take at least three years. Gurman says 2028 at the earliest.

It would be interesting if Apple’s in-house modems enabled cellular capabilities on all devices by default, but only time will tell. This change is part of Apple’s strategy to reduce dependence on external suppliers and improve hardware-software integration.

