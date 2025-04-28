Apple Plans to Launch Lighter Vision Headset by Early 2026

Apple is preparing to launch a lighter version of its Vision headset by early 2026, aiming to address weight concerns and make the device more accessible to consumers.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this next iteration is expected to debut between late 2025 and the first half of 2026, ahead of a more powerful Mac-tethered model that is also in development.

Apple’s strategy appears clear: make the Vision lineup broader without abandoning the original Vision Pro’s premium ambitions. The upcoming lighter model may not replace the Vision Pro entirely, but could serve as a cheaper alternative, positioned to better compete with Meta’s lighter and significantly less expensive headsets.

As reported, Apple has been weighing whether to position this new device as a continuation of the Vision Pro line or as a non-Pro model, possibly branded as Apple Vision or Apple Vision Air.

Focus Is on Weight and Material

To achieve a lighter form factor, Apple is expected to swap out the internal aluminum structure for titanium, enhancing strength while reducing weight. However, the exterior will reportedly retain its aluminum finish.

A color change is also under consideration, with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 5-era black finish. This would help visually distinguish the lighter model from the Vision Pro. Despite these adjustments, major design overhauls are not expected.

According to Gurman, the second-generation Vision Pro will closely resemble the current model, with internal upgrades like the switch from the M2 processor to the newer M5 chip.

Apple’s plan to make the headset more affordable faces challenges, including ongoing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which could pressure pricing.

Apple’s Long-Term Plans

Beyond the lighter Vision headset, Apple is working on a Mac-tethered model designed to deliver ultra-low latency and greater immersion by offloading processing to a connected computer. Although this version remains further out, it signals Apple’s broader push into extended reality devices.

The company’s ultimate goal — lightweight augmented reality glasses remains years away.

The Project Codenamed N50 is still in the early stages, according to Bloomberg. For now, the immediate focus remains on refining the Vision lineup to stay competitive in a market where Meta already holds an advantage.

As Gurman reports, despite slow sales of the original Vision Pro, Apple remains committed to the platform, moving quickly to adapt and expand its offering.