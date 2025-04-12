Apple Plans to Launch New Siri Features This Fall with iOS 19

Apple is reportedly planning to give its new Siri upgrades sooner than previously thought, with the features set to arrive in iOS 19 this fall. This update comes after earlier reports suggested a spring 2026 timeline for the revamped virtual assistant.

The New York Times says that Apple’s updated Siri will be able to perform tasks like editing and sending photos via voice commands and integrate deeper apps through App Intents. These upgrades are part of Apple’s efforts to make Siri more efficient and versatile by adding new capabilities powered by large language models.

Internal challenges have slowed Siri’s progress in recent years, but Apple engineers were recently given permission to use third-party LLMs, which has reportedly helped speed up the development process. Despite earlier concerns about delays, sources now say the company is on track for a fall release.

iOS 19 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in June, followed by a beta phase and a public release in September alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. While it remains unclear whether all of Siri’s upgrades will launch at once or be rolled out gradually, the interconnected nature of these updates suggests they may arrive together.

This news comes after reports of internal struggles within Apple’s Siri team, including leadership changes and technical hurdles. The upcoming upgrades aim to address longstanding criticisms about Siri’s capabilities compared to competitors like Google Assistant and ChatGPT.

