Apple Plans to Release Four M2 Macs, Gurman Says, As Work on the M3 Chip Begins

According to some sources, Apple plans a flood of new devices for late 2022 and early 2023. The Cupertino-based company’s upcoming products include new iPhones, M2 Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, HomePod, AirPods, and the highly anticipated mixed reality headset.

Four New Variants of M2 Macs Are Coming

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman outlined a flood of new Apple products expected to finish out 2022 and begin 2023. Cupertino has set the stage for these products during WWDC by introducing new software updates. He claimed Apple “is set to embark on one of the most ambitious periods of new products in its history — with the deluge coming between the fall of 2022 and first half of 2023.”

One of the new products that Gurman mentioned was a host of new M2 Macs. Apple started marketing the M2 chips by way of introducing the M2 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pros. The M2 MacBook Pro started shipping to customers who pre-ordered the laptop weeks ago. On the other hand, the M2 MacBook Air will be available in July.

Going back to the new M2 Macs that Apple plans to release, Gurman said there will be four. These will consist of the following:

an M2 Mac mini,

M2 Pro Mac mini,

M2 Pro, and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

All of these new Macs will obviously run macOS Ventura, which Apple announced during WWDC.

But Wait, Apple Started Working on M3 Chips

Aside from the four new M2 Macs, Gurman also said that Apple has started working on the M3 to succeed in the M2 chip. He claims that Apple plans to use the M3 as early as possible in 2023 to update the 13-inch MacBook Air. The M3 chip will also be used for a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a new iMac. Gurman also mentioned a new 12-inch laptop still in the early stages of development.

From the looks of it, knowing about these new upcoming products won’t really affect Apple fans who are planning to get the new M2 MacBook Air or the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. All of these Macs have a distinct set of users. Apple has successfully built a niche of users for each of the different types of Macs.

So, which of these four new Macs appeals to you? Let us know in the comments section below.