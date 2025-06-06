Apple Plans to Skip Gemini Integration at WWDC 2025

Apple is not expected to announce any integration with Google’s Gemini AI platform during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week. Discussions between Apple and Google have continued for months, but the companies have not finalized any agreement in time for the developer-focused event on June 9.

The anticipated Apple Intelligence platform, which will introduce system-level generative AI features across iOS, macOS, and other platforms, has generated considerable speculation around which third-party AI services Apple might incorporate. For now, Apple is expected to proceed with OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the sole third-party large language model provider integrated into its AI stack.

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s decision not to move forward with Gemini integration this early may stem from strategic and regulatory concerns rather than technical delays. The U.S. Department of Justice is actively pursuing an antitrust case against Google, partly involving its long-standing agreement with Apple that makes Google the default search engine on Safari. A formal partnership involving Gemini could raise additional antitrust questions and introduce legal complexity at a time when Apple is under scrutiny in both the United States and the European Union.

While Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook have reportedly engaged in preliminary conversations about Gemini’s role in Apple’s ecosystem, no finalized deal appears to be in place. Instead, Apple will focus its WWDC presentation on its internally developed AI technologies and its collaboration with OpenAI, which began gaining traction in early 2025.

According to the same report, Apple Intelligence will operate as an opt-in system for users and will prioritize on-device processing wherever possible. It will include features like smart reply suggestions, automated document handling, and content summarization across Apple’s own apps.

Apple Sticks With OpenAI for Now

While Gemini will not appear onstage during this year’s WWDC keynote, the door remains open for future collaboration. Apple has made clear that its strategy involves giving users access to a variety of AI services, but any additional partnerships may depend on legal and market conditions. For now, OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the only third-party model integrated into Apple Intelligence.

The final keynote agenda will be confirmed on June 10 when WWDC begins. Apple is expected to share more about its privacy framework for AI, the scope of on-device processing, and how its new tools will affect third-party developers.