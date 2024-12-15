Apple Plans Upgrades for AirTag 2, Release Date?

Apple is reportedly developing a new version of its AirTags which are set to launch in 2025. This second-generation AirTag is expected to feature several improvements over its predecessor, the new AirTag will likely include an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip that can triple the current range of 10-30 meters. This improvement can to make the tracker easier to locate and imrove its Precision Finding capabilities.

Apple is strengthening its wireless chip. This improves performance and helps connect better with other devices. Still without rechargeable batteries.

And in response to the misuse, Apple is also planning to improve the AirTag’s privacy protections. One change is making it more difficult to remove or tamper with the device’s speaker. The appearance is expected to remain unchanged, the internal design may see changes. The new model, codenamed B589, is reportedly already undergoing manufacturing tests.

The new AirTag might have some form of integration with Apple’s Vision Pro as well.

