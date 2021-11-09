Apple Poaches Tesla Autopilot Director for Company Car Team

Christopher Moore has moved to Apple to join its car team after having led the autopilot group at Tesla (via Bloomberg).

Apple Car Team

Mr. Moore will report to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla employee who joined Apple in 2020. Mr. Bowers had also led the Tesla autopilot team.

At Tesla, Moore implied that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had overstated the capabilities of the Autopilot software. Earlier this year, California Department of Motor Vehicles officials interviewed Moore as part of investigations into the self-driving software. The department asked Moore about Musk claiming that Teslas would be capable of fully autonomous driving this year.

Apple’s car project codenamed ‘Titan’ has seen recent action, replacing the project head Doug Field with Kevin Lynch in September. Mr. Lynch previously led software engineering for the Apple Watch. Doug Field ended up moving to Ford Motor Co’s team.