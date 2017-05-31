Apple Hosting Recording Studio for Podcasters at WWDC 2017

Apple is showing podcasters some love at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June by offering a special studio where podcasters can record their shows. The studio will be in the McEnery Convention Center Tuesday through Friday and podcasters can reserve time slots each day.

Podcast Studio reservations are free and time slots are good for up to 60 minutes. Apple is opening up reservations through the WWDC app at 7AM each day, so don’t procrastinate each morning or you won’t get a slot.

Apple’s Podcast Studio description in the WWDC app states,

Reserve time in our fully outfitted studio to record the latest episode of your audio podcast, right here at WWDC. Each 60 minute session can accommodate up to four contributors, with Apple experts on hand to help get your session up and running. You will receive a copy of your session for post-production and distribution.

The studio will be available from 10AM to 6PM pacific time on Tuesday, 9AM to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday, and 9AM to 3PM on Friday.

The iPhone and iPad maker seems to be warming up to the podcasting community again. Offering a professional podcast recording studio at WWDC is a part of that—and if Apple is introducing new podcast-focused apps, this is a great way to feature them.

WWDC is Apple’s annual event where macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS developers gather to see what’s coming in the next major software release and to learn more about coding for the company’s platforms. The even runs from June 5th through June 9th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

