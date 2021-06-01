The rollout of subscriptions in Apple Podcasts has been delayed. According to a notice seen by Hot Pod, it will now launch later this month. It had been expected to launch in May.

Feedback and Tech Trouble Delays Apple Podcast Subscriptions Rollout

The announcement said that the delay was “to ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners.” Apple also said that it was dealing with issues including creators experiencing “delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect.” The company added that it had “made adjustments” based on feedback from listeners following the release of iOS 14.6 last week.