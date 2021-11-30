Apple Podcasts Best of 2021 Includes ‘A Slight Change of Plans’

Apple has announced the Podcasts Best of 2021 to recognize popular podcasts that excel in storytelling, production, sound design, and other defining features.

Apple Podcasts Best of 2021

This year the editorial team has recognized “A Slight Change of Plans” with Maya Shankar from Pushkin Industries as Best Show of the Year, and “Anything for Selena” with Maria Garcia from WBUR and Futuro Studios as Newcomer of the Year.

A Slight Change of Plans features stories about all sorts of change, from Tiffany Haddish discussing how she navigated the foster care system and discovered that she had a rare gift that would change her life, to John Elder Robison, who underwent experimental brain treatment to try and increase his emotional sensitivity.

Anything for Selena asks questions about belonging through her relationship with musician Selena Quintanilla. “I loved Selena since I was 7 years old. I couldn’t articulate this when I was younger, but I felt a profound sense that she mattered — not just because of her music, but because of her expansive cultural impact.”

Shows of the Year

Apple also curated a collection of other shows and episodes that defined and reflected 2021. Here are a few:

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain for making listeners feel as though they’re her best friend, helping them through doubt and sadness with her unique frankness, keen observations, and genuine affection.

for making listeners feel as though they’re her best friend, helping them through doubt and sadness with her unique frankness, keen observations, and genuine affection. Teenager Therapy with Gael Aitor, Kayla Suarez, Mark Hugo, and Thomas Pham, for reminding everyone that direct, vulnerable conversations among friends — no matter the issue — is the best medicine.

with Gael Aitor, Kayla Suarez, Mark Hugo, and Thomas Pham, for reminding everyone that direct, vulnerable conversations among friends — no matter the issue — is the best medicine. This Land from Crooked Media with Rebecca Nagle, for investigating and explaining the experiences of Native Americans to recontextualize America’s understanding of its own history.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats: “We are honored to recognize the phenomenal creators who are redefining podcasting with this year’s best shows, and to help more listeners around the world discover, enjoy, and support their inspiring work.”