Apple Podcasts Brings New Features Including Download Control, Annual Subscriptions and Distribution System

Today Apple has announced a slew of new features for the Podcasts app. This includes downloaded episode controls, annual subscription plans, partnerships with hosting platforms and more.

A Host of New Features

The latest iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 will provided a host of new features for Podcasts. One new feature will provide tools that gives users the ability to easily remove accumulated downloads in order to free up storage space. Users will be able to go into the Settings app on iOS and iPadOS under Podcasts, and be able to choose how many recent episodes of shows are downloaded to a device. Users will be able to choose a number of episodes from within a timeframe, or go by number of episodes.

Additionally, users will be able to continue to download all new episodes. However, a new option to turn off downloads will provide streaming-only access to podcasts. Users will be able to configure individual shows and provide custom settings for different podcasts.

The new update also brings new features such as being able to browse shows by seasons and filter episodes by status.

In terms of podcast creators, they will now have the option to provide annual subscription plans for premium podcasts. Monthly subscription options will also be available, with annual subscriptions being the default.

Furthermore, annual subscriptions will also show users how much they are saving compared to monthly subscriptions, when applicable.

Apple Podcast Delegated Deliver System

Lastly, Apple has also introduced The Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system, which will allow creators to deliver both free and premium podcast episodes directly to Apple Podcasts through third-party hosting providers. For free episodes, creators will not need to have an Apple Podcasts Program membership to publish episodes. Currently, Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio, and RSS.com will receive support during the fall launch. Further hosting providers will be added over time. Additional details will be provided concerning the new distribution system when it is closer to launch.

The new Apple Podcasts features, including downloaded episode controls and annual podcast subscriptions, will be available in iOS 15.5, iPodOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4. The Delegated Delivery will debut with supported podcast hosting providers this fall.