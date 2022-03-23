Apple Podcasts Rolling Out Follower Metrics and Other Improvements to Help Creators Gain More Listeners

Apple Podcast creators will be able to view metrics for followers of their shows and programs starting next month. The iPhone maker is rolling out this new feature to help creators measure their audience and to take advantage of paid subscriptions.

How to View Follower Metrics

With the upcoming improvement on Apple Podcasts Connect, creators will be able to view followers of their shows. The metrics will allow them to view the number of new followers gained on a weekly, monthly, bi-monthly, and all-time basis. Additionally, creators will be able to see time listened as a percent of those following and not following their shows.

Creators will also be able to view a graphical representation of followers over time. Digging even deeper, podcast creators can view the number of followers a particular show gained or lost on a specific day or within a specific time period. This will help them determine the probability of listeners subscribing to their podcasts.

Other Improvements to Apple Podcasts Connect

Along with the new metrics for followers, Apple Podcasts now allows MP3 files for subscriber audio. This is in addition to high-quality WAV and FLAC files that it accepted before. The portal has also begun letting creators customize their subscription banners with promotional messages. Finally, for listeners, Apple Podcasts allows us browse shows by season as well as filter episodes by status.

Some features of the metrics for Followers will only be available for members of the Apple Podcasters Program. Creators can sign up for the program through the Apple Podcasts Connect dashboard.

Apple Podcasts Jump Start Program for Creators

Apple Podcast is supporting creators enrolled in the Podcasters Program by providing direct guidance from the Apple Podcasts team. The company recognized that while it may be easy to create content and make it available on the Apple Podcasts platform, the challenge is getting listeners to subscribe. Hence, creators can request assistance directly from the Apple Podcasts team to jump-start subscriptions to their content. The Apple Podcasts team can provide assistance in creating a channel, setting up subscriptions, understanding subscription reports, and more.