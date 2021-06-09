Tim Cook announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the Apple Spring 2021 event. It will be launching June 15 after its initial May release was delayed (via The Verge).
Apple Podcast Subscriptions
In-app subscriptions lets podcasters release paid content, or free shows with certain episodes just for subscribers. These subscriptions are ad-free. Per Apple’s webpage:
With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, you receive 70% of the subscription price at each billing cycle, minus applicable taxes. After a subscriber accumulates one year of paid service, your net revenue increases to 85% of the subscription price, minus applicable taxes. Your other podcast revenue — including any ads — will stay 100% yours.
How to Sign Up
If you have administrator privileges for your podcast, you can add a subscription to a channel by following these steps:
- Sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create one.
- Join the Apple Podcasters Program. You can sign up for the program on your Account page.
- Complete the Apple Podcasters Program agreement. You’ll need to sign this agreement if you want to sell subscriptions and receive payments from Apple.
- Set up your show for a subscription. Add subscriber audio or create a show in Apple Podcasts Connect with subscriber audio.
- Create a channel. You’ll need to create a channel before you can add a subscription. To do that, go to the Podcasts page, click +, then select New Channel.