Tim Cook announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the Apple Spring 2021 event. It will be launching June 15 after its initial May release was delayed (via The Verge).

Apple Podcast Subscriptions

In-app subscriptions lets podcasters release paid content, or free shows with certain episodes just for subscribers. These subscriptions are ad-free. Per Apple’s webpage:

With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, you receive 70% of the subscription price at each billing cycle, minus applicable taxes. After a subscriber accumulates one year of paid service, your net revenue increases to 85% of the subscription price, minus applicable taxes. Your other podcast revenue — including any ads — will stay 100% yours.

How to Sign Up

If you have administrator privileges for your podcast, you can add a subscription to a channel by following these steps: