Apple a Potential Buyer of Intel Modem Business

Apple discussed purchasing Intel’s modem business with the company. The talks stopped when Apple settled its legal dispute with Qualcomm. This included it signing a multiyear supply agreement with the chipmaker.

Intel Looking to Offload

Intel is exploring what to do next with its modem business (via Wall Street Journal). The firm revealed recently it will no longer be in the 5G smartphone modem market. CEO Bob Swan confirmed last week the decision was a result of the Apple-Qualcomm settlement. The sale of its modem business Apple still seems possible. However, Intel is exploring other options too. The modem business currently loses $1 billion annually.

Apple is not known for major acquisitions of this kind. However, it is developing its in-house chip-making capability, which this purchase could help, if it ever happened.