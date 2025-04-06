Apple Prepares to Launch Apple Intelligence in China with iOS 18.5

Apple is preparing to bring its Apple Intelligence platform to China around mid-2025, likely as part of the iOS 18.5 update, which is projected for release in May or early June. The company has been working closely with local partners, including Alibaba and Baidu, to adapt its AI systems to meet China’s strict regulatory requirements. This includes adding a censorship layer powered by Alibaba to comply with government rules and using Baidu’s technology for Visual Intelligence and Siri enhancements.

This launch is an important point for Apple as it seeks to address declining sales in China, a market where local competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi have gained traction with their new AI options. Apple hopes that the introduction of its AI platform will help boost iPhone sales in the region, as similar features have proven effective in other markets.

Although the first beta of iOS 18.5 does not yet show signs of Apple Intelligence being active in China, ongoing work behind the scenes means it could still be included in this update. If there are delays, the company might push the release to iOS 18.6, which is called “G” internally and is expected later in the summer.

