LONDON – Apple has removed the “far beyond HDR” branding for its Pro Display XDR in the UK. This follows a complaint to the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), 9to5 Mac reported. The ASA also asked Apple to be clearer about the display’s P3 wide color range and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, although those issues appear to still be being investigated.

Apple Pro Display XDR Complaint ‘Informally Resolved’

The ASA website lists an Apple complaint in the “informally resolved” category. The “far beyond HDR” has gone from the UK website (although it remains elsewhere). The 1,000,000:1 remains on that page. Furthermore, the ASA wants Apple to be clearer that it supports 99 percent of the P3 wide color gamut, not 100 percent.