Apple Producing Face Shields For Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

Apple is using internal teams and external suppliers to produce and distribute face shields for medical workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, Tim Cook announced on Sunday that the company has now sourced 20 million masks.

Tim Cook Announces 20 Million Masks Sourced

In a video, Mr. Cook said that Apple has launched “a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering, operations, and packaging” as well as suppliers, to make and distribute face shields. He revealed that the first of these have been delivered to the Kaiser medical facilities in Santa Clara.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

The details laid out by Apple CEO’s expanded on the previous announcement that the company had sourced 10 million masks for U.S. healthcare workers, alongside millions for those in Europe. The masks are now being distributed around the world. “We’re working continuously and closely with governments of all levels to ensure these masks are donated to the places of greatest need,” said Mr. Cook.