Apple Proposes Flexible Retail Store Working Schedules Amidst Workers’ Unionization Efforts

Apple informed its retail store workers that they would have more flexible working schedules. Employees said that the plan forms part of Apple’s push to improve working conditions. Employees are currently making unionization efforts in several retail stores.

Apple Store Working Schedules Will Be More Flexible

Bloomberg reported that Apple has already informed workers of the changes at some of its retail stores. Apple will be implementing new working schedules in the coming months. Some retail store workers who started unionizing aired their concerns about work schedules.

In a recent video message, Apple’s retail head, Deirdre O’Brien, said Apple will be introducing some changes in response to workers’ demands. She also mentioned Apple will implement wage increases for its retail store workers.

I am deeply committed to making Apple the best it could be for you, from scheduling to pay and benefits to development to the experience and environment in the stores.

Apple To Implement Flexible Working Schedules in Retail Stores

Aside from increasing salaries, Apple will also implement the following changes to retail employees work schedules:

A minimum of 12 hours in between shifts, an increase from the current minimum of 10 hours

A maximum of three days per week when employees can work past 8 p.m., unless they choose to work late shifts.

Employees won’t be scheduled to work more than five days in a row, a change from a maximum of six days in a row. There could be exemptions during new product launches and holidays.

Full-time employees will be eligible for a dedicated weekend day off for each six-month period.

Apple plans to implement some of these changes in the coming weeks while others will be later in the year.

Apple’s Union-Busting Moves Seem to Work

With those planned changes, Apple hopes to appease workers, especially those who have joined or plan to join a worker’s union. As of this writing, none of these stores have successfully held a union election. O’Brien recently commented that unions could slow Apple’s ability to improve conditions and that such organizations don’t share the company’s commitment to its employees.

Apple’s union-busting scheme seems to be working as one retail store canceled its union election.