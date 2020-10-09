Apple is to receive an Engineering Emmy, the Television Academy announced on Thursday. It is for the its Apple ProRes video codec.

Apple ProRes Wins Engineering Emmy

Apple ProRes was first introduced in 2007. The Television Academy said it "has become a ubiquitous video codec in the film and television industry," due to "excellent preservation of source video quality and, thanks to innovative algorithm design, fast encoding and ultra-fast decoding." It also noted Apple's "industry licensing and certification support."

Apple supplier Sohonet will also be recognized at a ceremony due to take place on October 29. That is for its ClearView Flex technology, which supports real-time collaboration. Apple’s current enemy, Epic Games, is also to receive an award for its Unreal Engine.