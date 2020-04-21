Panasonic Brings Apple ProRes RAW to its LUMIX S1H Camera

Included in version 2.0 of its firmware coming next month, Panasonic will add support for Apple’s ProRes RAW to its LUMIX S1H mirrorless camera.

Lumix S1H With ProRes RAW

The update will enable support for 5.9K 12-bit ProRes RAW video output over HDMI. There is only one recorder that will support it however, and that is the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder. Panasonic says the firmware will be released on May 25, 2020 and can be found on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website.

Introduced in 2018, ProRes RAW is a video codec that combines the lossy format of ProRes with the lossless format of RAW. This gives videographers more control over highlights and shadows since the RAW format captures every detail coming out of the camera. In March Apple also announced a beta version of ProRes RAW for Windows.

