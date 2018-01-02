Apple Purchases Developer Tool Firm Buddybuild, Team to Remain in Canada

Buddybuild announced Tuesday (via iMore) that the company was purchased by Apple. In a blog post, Buddybuild said its team would remain in Vancouver, and would be joining Apple “to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community.”

Current paid iOS customers will be able to continue to use the platform. Free accounts and Android support will end on March 1st, 2018. Buddybuild also said it was no longer taking new customers, which means existing support is likely to end once those paid memberships run their course and Apple rolls out tools in Xcode.

Buddybuild makes software that allows developers to test their apps. From the company’s self-description:

Buddybuild is a mobile continuous integration and delivery platform that takes just minutes to set up. With every code change, buddybuild can kick off a new build and run any tests for your app. Testers can send their feedback along with diagnostic details to help resolve issues. Stop cobbling together and maintaining disparate mobile development systems.

Buddybuild Blog Post Announcing Apple Acquisition

Buddybuild’s announcement in full:

We’re excited to share that the buddybuild team has joined the Xcode engineering group at Apple to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community. We’ve always been proud to be a Canadian company, so we’re also pleased that we will be staying right here in Vancouver — a hotbed of developer and engineering talent. The buddybuild service will remain available to existing customers to build, test, and ship iOS apps to testers through buddybuild.com. As of today, we are no longer accepting new customers. Existing Free Starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1, 2018. If you have questions about an existing account, please contact us at: team@buddybuild.com.

Congrats to the Buddybuild team, and we’re always happy to see Apple pick up more engineering assets for its developers.