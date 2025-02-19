Apple Purges EU App Store, Trader Status Now Mandatory

Apple has begun removing apps from the European Union App Store that haven’t provided and verified their trader status. This action, which started on February 18, 2025, comes as a result of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) requirements.

The DSA demands that online platforms, including the App Store, display contact information for all “traders” distributing apps in the EU. This information must include the trader’s address, phone number, and email address, which should be visible on the app’s product page in the EU App Store.

A trader is generally defined as anyone distributing apps as part of their “trade, business, craft, or profession”. This includes developers who charge for their apps, offer in-app purchases or generate revenue through advertisements. Even free apps with monetization models fall under this category.

This requirement has been challenging for independent developers, small companies, and developers working from home. Some developers, especially those from outside the EU, have expressed concerns about publishing their personal contact information.

Developers can provide their trader status through App Store Connect. The process involves logging into App Store Connect, accessing the app submission or update page, declaring trader status, giving required contact information, and submitting for Apple’s verification.

Removed apps can be reinstated once the developer submits and Apple verifies their trader status. This applies to all 27 EU territories. Developers who are unsure about their trader status or have concerns about the requirements should seek legal advice or contact Apple for clarification.

More here.