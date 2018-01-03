Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Call Set for February 1

Apple will host is 2018 first fiscal quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, February 1st. The call will start at about 5 PM eastern time after the market closes.

Investors and analysts watch Apple’s first quarter numbers closely because they include holiday sales. This year that means the first full quarter of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus sales, along with iPhone X.

Apple is offering guidance for revenue between US$84 billion and $87 billion with operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion.

Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer on February 1st for our AAPL quarterly earnings report coverage and analysis.

