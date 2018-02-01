Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Report Today, May Include Record iPhone Sales

Apple’s first fiscal quarter 2018 earnings report conference call is set to start after the market closes this afternoon. Predictions say the company will report record revenue again, along with record iPhone sales numbers.

Apple’s first fiscal quarter runs from October through December and includes holiday sales numbers. This year, it also includes iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X sales.

The company’s guidance for the quarter targets revenue between US$84 billion and $87 billion with operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion. The Mac Observer will be covering Apple’s earnings news and conference call this afternoon, so be sure to check in for our updates and analysis.