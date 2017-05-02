Apple’s Q2 2017 Earnings Report Today, May 2

Apple (AAPL) is hosting its second fiscal quarter earnings conference call this afternoon at about 5PM eastern time after the market closes. The iPhone and iPad maker’s guidance for the quarter is targeting between US$51.5 billion and $53.5 billion in revenue with a gross margin just under 40%.

The company’s atypical announcement that a new Mac Pro is in the works will likely draw questions from analysts, as will the teased iMac with pro features promised for later in the year. The unannounced but leaked iPhone 8 may earn some questions, too.

