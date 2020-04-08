Apple Q2 2020 Earnings Call to Take Place April 30

Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings call will take place on April 30. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Streaming Apple Q2 Earnings

If interested, you can listen to the stream in a variety of ways:

  • iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later
  • Mac running macOS 10.12 or later and Safari
  • Second generation or later Apple TV via AirPlay with the latest version of tvOS.
  • PCs using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

The calls may also be accessible via using recent  Chrome and Firefox, but MSE, H.264, and AAC is required. Apple announced in February that it was set to miss its earnings targets for the quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

